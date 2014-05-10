Sharon Stone talks about 'strange and beautiful' near death experience 20 years ago

Sharon Stone says her near-death experience in 2001 was “very strange” and “very beautiful”.

Actress Sharon Stone Source: Bang Showbiz

The 63-year-old actress suffered a stroke and came close to death 20 years ago, and after recently discussing the topic in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon has now detailed the process of her hospitalisation, which happened after she experienced bleeding in her brain for several days.

She said: "I became unconscious when I got [to hospital]. I fell out of the truck and I became unconscious. And they put me in a CT scan machine to find out what was happening to me and I was unconscious that whole time.

“Then when I came to, I was on a table in a very quiet emergency room, which is never good - when it's like no one's in there, just the doctor, no one's running around, nobody's doing anything urgently. And the doctor is just looking at me so compassionately, and I was like, 'Am I dying?' Because I realised this is a bad situation.”

The Basic Instinct star then revealed she passed out again, and this time saw a “tunnel of light” which she knew meant she was dying.

She added: "So they put me on this gurney that they were going to be able to move so that the ambulance could take me elsewhere. And once I got on that gurney, all of a sudden, that was it and I was just gone. I felt myself kind of do this sweep upwards and there was this just, like, tunnel of light.

“[I saw] several people that I had been very close to or had been their caretakers until they died were kind of looking down. I felt like they were kind of telling me, 'This is all great. This is all fine. This is going to be wonderful.' And I felt like, 'Oh, I'm going to be with you guys, okay.’ And I was really moving quickly."

Sharon came back to her senses after feeling a sharp pain in her chest which she believes was a defibrillator being used on her.

And the actress says her brush with death was “beautiful” because it felt as though she was “floating”.