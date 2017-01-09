'I share your sentiments about punks and bullies' - De Niro defends Streep over Trump criticism

Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of Meryl Streep.

The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his The Deer Hunter co-star following fallout after her Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep said that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

"What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully," De Niro wrote.

"I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough."

A De Niro representative confirmed the letter was authentic.