 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'I share your sentiments about punks and bullies' - De Niro defends Streep over Trump criticism

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of Meryl Streep.

Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.
Source: 1 NEWS

The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his The Deer Hunter co-star following fallout after her Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep said that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

"What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully," De Niro wrote.

"I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough."

A De Niro representative confirmed the letter was authentic.

De Niro and Streep have co-starred in four films: The Deer Hunter, Falling in Love, Marvin's Room and First Man.

Related

Movies

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The hole, a geothermic storm, has the power to disrupt earth's power grid.

What's happened to the sun? NASA animation shows breathtaking black hole slicing through sun


2
Britain's Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London on Thursday.

Prince William speaks of 'anger' when his mother Diana died


00:29
3
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

00:16
4
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:09
5
Drivers in the Wellington region have been warned to be sensible as strong winds strike the Wellington region.

Raw: Huge swells smash against Wellington's coastal roads as damaging winds whip region

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ