Shapeshifter blends drum and bass with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra for Town Hall grand reopening

A clash of musical cultures will take the stage tonight for a sold-out concert in Christchurch’s newly refurbished Town Hall.

Homegrown drum and bass staple, Shapeshifter, is pairing up with the Christchurch’s Symphony Orchestra to re-open the concert hall after its $167 million refurbishment.

Shapeshifter says they jumped at the opportunity to play the first concert to celebrate the return of the much-loved stage.

"It’s a very special venue, some of my earliest musical memories are in this hall," says percussionist Sam Trevethick.

It's the second time the musical acts have performed together, mixing the unusual pairing of drum and bass with the orchestra's big sound.

Musicians from the orchestra say they can already feel the powerful impact of the restoration work on the building.

"The first rehearsal we had this week there we quite a few tears, and we just realised just how amazing this hall sounds," says Gretchen La Roche, CEO of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.