The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

The Cold War fantasy film The Shape of Water is the winner of the Best Picture Academy Award.

Director Guillermo del Toro's film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening's top honour.

It received a leading 13 nominations for this year's Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night (local time).

It stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.

Del Toro also won for best director.

He dedicated the win to young filmmakers around the world.

List of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Picture: "The Shape of Water."

Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour."

Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

Directing: "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: "A Fantastic Woman," Chile.

Adapted Screenplay: "Call Me by Your Name."

Original Screenplay: "Get Out."

Production Design: "The Shape of Water."

Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049."

Sound Mixing: "Dunkirk."

Sound Editing: "Dunkirk."

Original Score: "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat.

Original Song: "Remember Me" from "Coco."

Documentary Feature: "Icarus."

Documentary (short subject): "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405."

Film Editing: "Dunkirk."

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Darkest Hour."

Animated Short Film: "Dear Basketball."

Live Action Short Film: "The Silent Child."

Animated Feature Film: "Coco."

Visual Effects: "Blade Runner 2049."

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread."



5:50pm: A stellar night for The Shape of Water, taking home four Oscars in total.

Dunkirk was the next closest in terms of awards, taking home three.

5:45pm: The Best Picture Oscar goes to... The Shape of Water!

5:40pm: A great twist! Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are back to present Best Picture after last year's mix-up saw them read out the wrong winner.

The nominees are.

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

5:34pm: The Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading role goes to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role. Source: Associated Press

5:31pm: Now on to Best Actress in a Leading Role, the nominees are.

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

5:23pm: Gary Oldman wins Best Actor in a Leading Role for Darkest Hour.

Gary Oldman arrives at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press

5:21pm: Time for the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the nominees are.

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

5:19pm: Getting to the business end of the awards now, Best Actor, Actress and Picture coming up shortly.

5:13pm: The Oscar for Best Director goes to Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water.

5:07pm: Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder performing a touching tribute to those the movie biz lost over the last year.

5:02pm: The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to Remember Me from animated film Coco.

4:59pm: Acting legend Christopher Walken announces the winner of the Oscar for Best Original Score.

And the Oscar goes to... Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water.

4:56pm: A standing ovation for Keala Settle! Doing her family in New Zealand proud.

4:51pm: Maori singer Keala Settle is now onstage performing This is Me from the film The Greatest Showman.

4:49pm: Sandra Bullock presents the Oscar for Best Cinematography to Roger A. Deakins for Blade Runner 2049.

That's his first ever win after 14 nominations!

4:45pm: A break from handing out awards to look back at some classic war movies over the last 90 years.

Host Jimmy Kimmel apologises to the US military for including Matt Damon in the war montage.

4:36pm: Nicole Kidman announces Best Original Screenplay. The award goes to Jordan Peele for Get Out.

4:33pm: A bit of a break for a feature on diversity in Hollywood.

The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to James Ivory for Call Me by Your Name.

4:19pm: US comedian Dave Chappelle has announced Common on stage to perform Stand Up for Something from the film Marshall.

"Thank you for that smattering applause," Chappelle quipped.

4:15pm: That award is quickly followed up by Best Live Action Short Film which goes to The Silent Child.

4:13pm: After the hot dog break back to the awards.

Oscar for Documentary Short Subject goes to Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405.

4:07pm: A multitude of Hollywood stars led by Jimmy Kimmel are currently invading a nearby theatre to surprise movie-goers and hand out some sweet treats.

They're also armed with a hot dog gun... not sure how that works but it sounds entertaining!

3:57pm: The Oscar for Film Editing goes to the team from Dunkirk, the film's third award.

3:52pm: The Kiwis at Weta Workshop miss out on an Oscar as the award for Best Visual Effects goes to Blade Runner 2049.

3:45pm: Surfjan Stevens is performing Mystery of Love from the film Call Me by Your Name.

3:40pm: Coco takes out the Oscar for Best Animated Feature film, a popular choice judging by the crowd.

3:38pm: Mark Hamill was joined on stage by Star Wars droid BB-8 to announce the winner for Best Animated Short and Feature.

The Oscar was won by Dear Basketball, NBA star Kobe Bryant took to the stage to accept the award as he starred in the short.

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for Dear Basketball. Source: Associated Press

3:29pm: The Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... Allison Janney for I, Tonya!

Allison Janney accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for I, Tonya. Source: Associated Press

3:27pm: Next up Best Supporting Actress, the nominees are.

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

3:24pm: The Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film has been won by Chilean film A Fantastic Woman.

3:16pm: The song Remember Me from Coco has just been performed on stage.

3:10pm: The Oscar for Production Design and Set Decoration goes to The Shape of Water, another favourite for the Best Picture award.

3:01pm: The Oscar for Sound Mixing goes to the team from Dunkirk, another win for the Christopher Nolan directed epic!

2:59pm: The Oscar for Sound Editing goes to the team from Dunkirk.

2:57pm: Sam Rockwell after his win for Best Supporting Actor.

Sam Rockwell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Source: Associated Press

2:44pm: Mary J. Blige is now performing her Oscar nominated song Mighty River from the film Mudbound.

2:40pm: The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to Icarus.

2:35pm: Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet arriving on the red carpet earlier.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press

2:31pm: The Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to Mark Bridges for Phantom Thread.

2:27pm: The Oscar for Best Hair and Makeup goes to the team from Darkest Hour.

2:24pm: The winner who gives the shortest speech this year wins a jet-ski!

Rockwell's acceptance speech came in at one minute and 19 seconds as the time to beat.

2:22pm: A look at The Shape of Water stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer when they arrived at the awards.

Octavia Spencer, left, and Sally Hawkins arrive at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press

2:19pm: Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

2:18pm: First award of the ceremony is Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The nominees are:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2:15pm: Referencing the Guillermo del Toro film The Shape of Water, Kimmel made this quip.

"We will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly woman started dating fish."

2:08pm: In his opening monologue Kimmel has also talked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying he is happy that Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy.

The host also praised the Black Panther and Wonder Woman films, whose success he says were a positive sign for Hollywood.

2:06pm: Jimmy Kimmel has opened the night with a joke about last year's envelope fiasco where the wrong winner for Best Picture was announced.

"This year when you hear your name called don't get up right away, give us a minute.

"I'm hopeful things will go smoothly tonight."



2:00pm: Here we go! The glitzy ceremony is now underway.

1:55pm: A reminder of the nine films up for Best Picture this year.

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

1:50pm: A number of stars are sporting white in support of the #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo movements for equality in the film industry.

Laura Dern arrives at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press

Mary J. Blige arrives at the Oscars. Source: Associated Press

1:45pm: NZ's Weta Workshop has two chances to pick up an Oscar today in the Best Visual Effects category.