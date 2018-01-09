The Shape of Water leads race for British Academy Awards

Cold War monster movie The Shape of Water leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, the UK equivalent of the Oscars.

Director Guillermo del Toro on the set of The Shape of Water. Source: Associated Press

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical thriller is nominated in 12 categories, including best picture and best director.

Scorching tragicomedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Winston Churchill biopic The Darkest Hour have nine nominations apiece for the prizes, considered an indicator of likely success at Hollywood's Academy Awards.

Best-picture nominees are The Shape of Water, Three Billboards, 'The Darkest Hour, 'Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name.

Best-actress nominees, announced yesterday, are Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan.

Best-actor contenders are Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya, Jamie Bell and Timothee Chalamet.