Shannen Doherty feels 'lucky to be alive' after cancer battle

Shannen Doherty said she feels "lucky to be alive" after a health scare which saw her fight breast cancer for two years until going into remission in 2017.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before thankfully going into remission two years later, and she has now said she doesn't think she'll ever be fully "on the other side" of her cancer battle, because she's always thinking about how "lucky" she is to have beaten off the disease.

She said: "I don't think you're ever on the other side [of cancer]. I don't think about the fact that I'm in remission. I look at it like I'm lucky to be alive every minute, every second of the day."

The 47-year-old star is pleased she came out of her cancer battle in "good condition", but insists she hasn't "bounced back" as well as people might think, because her body has been through "something so incredibly difficult".

She added: "I really took good care of myself, and I came out of it in as good of condition I think somebody [in my situation] could be in. But the funny thing with cancer is that once you're no longer on chemo or radiation, people think you're fine, that you bounce back. But what they don't realise is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back."

Shannen has been filming the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, named BH90210' in which she reprises her role as Brenda Walsh, and has said the long shooting days have "taken a toll".

The brunette beauty said: "I'm exhausted. And I'm really terrible with self-care. When I'm at work, I have a tunnel vision mentality."

And the star admits she's still trying to learn how her body has changed throughout her cancer battle, and is coming to terms with it.