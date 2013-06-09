TODAY |

Shakira says wild boars attacked her in Barcelona

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Shakira has been attacked by wild boars in Barcelona.

The 44-year-old singer was in a park in the Spanish city with her eight-year-old son Milan when the animals attacked her and tried to seize her bag, before she "stood up" to them.

Explaining the situation on her Instagram Stories, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker held the torn bag up to the camera and said: "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it.

"They've destroyed everything."

Shakira - who has Milan and Sasha, six, with soccer star Gerard Pique - said in her video message: "Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Wild boars have been on the rise in Catalan capital, as they have been in other parts of Europe, for the last few years, with the most recent estimate suggesting there could be close to 10 million scattered across the continent.

