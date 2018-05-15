 

Sexy Hollywood silhouette or princess ball gown? Meghan Markle's wedding dress options

AAP

A ball gown fit for a princess? Or a sleek, sexy Hollywood silhouette? Sleeves or off-the-shoulder?

It’s a closely guarded secret but the BBC’s Colleen Harris has been trying to find out.
In the countdown to May 19 when Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, speculation continues to grow about the former actor's wedding dress.

Even Australian designers are having a guess at the dress which will shape global bridal fashions.

The images were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
Steven Khalil, whose creations have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Jesinta Campbell, predicts Meghan will give a nod to past royal brides.

"She'll take inspiration from previous royal weddings and modernise it," he told AAP.

"As much as I'd love to say it is going to be a bold choice, I can't see her straying too far from the rule book and why would you? You want your wedding dress to be timeless.

"It will still be traditional, she'll have either sleeves or off-the-shoulder, a fuller skirt and a long train. And it will most definitely be a British designer."

Melbourne couturier Sam Oglialoro of Oglia-Loro, however, is hopeful Meghan will experiment with her look.

"She is unlikely to ever be queen and she's not getting married at Westminster Abbey so I feel like she can be a bit more flexible with her gown," he said.

Mr Oglialoro would dress the duchess-to-be in an ivory gown with sheer sleeves, a corseted bodice and a full, tulle skirt.

"I'd do a gorgeous almost-sheer sleeve with a high neck, detailed with beautiful 3D lace and pearls, so that from a distance it would almost look as if she's just got embellishment on her skin.

"And there would be plenty of tulle and a train so she would have her royal entrance of course."

But some are questioning whether the ethnic south London location was a publicity stunt.
Kyha Simpson from One Day Bridal also predicts a dramatic train.

"A train is necessary and should be long and dramatic. The church is so overwhelmingly large, Meghan needs to have a presence and a train will provide a great entrance," the designer said.

She thinks Meghan will wear an off-the-shoulder fitted gown with a flared skirt but is hopeful she will tear up the royal rule book.

"Having already broken many traditions it would be great to see her step away from the full skirt and wear something dramatic," Ms Simpson said.

"I love the idea of her wearing a tailored white suit ... but let's be honest that's just me dreaming."

Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.
Megan Ziems from Grace Loves Lace would dress Meghan in a lace, sleeveless high neck gown, fitted to the waist with a full circle skirt and centre front split.

"Something modern, chic and classically beautiful - which I think sums her up," she said.

"She will go just as dramatic as Kate and Diana, but potentially more contemporary and exciting."

Regardless of the design, Meghan's dress will likely shape trends for seasons to come, designer Rachel Gilbert said.

"Meghan will most certainly dictate the new trend for bridal - I am hoping to see some beautiful, structured drapery teamed with a classic silhouette," she said.

Designers in contention to create Meghan's dress include Australian-born, London-based design duo Ralph and Russo. Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Roland Mouret, Victoria Beckham and Erdem.

AUSTRALIAN DESIGNERS WEDDING DRESS PREDICTIONS:

* Lace
* Ivory colour
* British designer
* Classic silhouette
* Full skirt with train
* Sleeves or off-the-shoulder
* A second dress for the reception with a sleeker shape

