Sexism concerns after Lorde the only artist in Grammy category not asked to perform

Fans of New Zealand pop superstar Lorde have been left scratching their heads over why the Grammy-nominated artist is not performing at this year's awards.

Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

Lorde's second album Melodrama has been nominated for Album of the Year at this year's Grammy awards and she is the only female artist in the category.

According to Variety, Lorde was the only artist in the category not asked to do a solo performance which has sparked concerns about sexism in the industry.

Lorde's mother Sonja Yelich tweeted on Friday "this says it all -" followed by an excerpt from the New York Times that reads, "Of the 899 people nominated in the last six Grammy Awards, the report found 9 per cent were women.

It follows, "This year, Lorde is the only woman nominated for album of the year; she is not scheduled to perform."

Lorde is no stranger to the Grammy spotlight - she performed her hit-single "Royals" in 2014 for which she won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

She was also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album in the same year at just 17 years old.

The Grammy's are on Monday afternoon (NZ time).

