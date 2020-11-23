Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten bitten by a flea after rescuing squirrels

Johnny Rotten, real name John Lydon, has been bitten by a flea on his penis.

The Sex Pistols rocker has been attacked by the small parasitic bugs, which have left itchy bites all over his body, including his nether regions.

He said: "I looked down there this morning at my willy and there's a f****** flea bite on it. And there's another one on the inside of my leg."

John, 64, endured his flea bites after he befriended a bunch of squirrels at his Venice Beach home in Los Angeles, and has said he's taken to smothering himself in Vaseline to ease his discomfort, because he doesn't want to "blame the poor squirrels".

He added: "The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It's such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I'm not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs.

"I just hope they don't get the wrong idea."

The Anarchy in the UK hitmaker - who is also known by his stage name, Johnny Rotten - also noted he's been spending "a lot of money" keeping his new furry friends happy and well fed.

He explained in his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right: "I'm determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y'know. There's no petting. If they want to nudge up that's fine, but I know it's for a peanut and not because I'm lovely.