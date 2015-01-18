Sex and the City star's missing brother found dead in Canada

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall and Canadian police say her missing brother has been found dead.

The actress had taken to social media earlier appealing for help in finding her brother Christopher Cattrall, who she said was missing from his home in Alberta, Canada.

She tweeted today to say her family was announcing his "unexpected passing."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement saying the 55-year-old man was found dead on his rural property.

It said an investigation continued but "preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious."