TODAY |

Seven Sharp's Rhys Mathewson eats world's hottest pepper at NZ chilli eating champs

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp reporter Rhys Mathewson bravely, or foolishly, took on the challenge of eating the world’s hottest pepper at New Zealand’s sixth annual hot sauce festival this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The reporter went along to the New Zealand Hot Sauce Festival. Source: Seven Sharp

The festival saw hot sauce enthusiasts descend on central Auckland on Saturday, to test out the hottest of the hot sauces Aotearoa has to offer.

The festival culminated in the national chilli eating championship.

Last year’s winner Jessie Painter was there to defend his title.

“It’s just euphoric as man,” Painter said of eating the hottest chillies around.

Buoyed by that endorsement, Seven Sharp’s Rhys Mathewson decided to give it a go himself.

It didn’t go so well…

Mathewson threw himself in the deep end by munching down on a Carolina Reaper, the hottest pepper on the planet coming in at 1.2 million on the scoville heat ranking scale.

For reference a jalapeno is just 8000 on the same scale.

Watch Mathewson lose his battle with the flaming hot pepper in the video above.

Entertainment
Food and Drink
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:31
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
2
Rebel Wilson 'sad' she didn't start weight loss journey earlier in life
3
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
4
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
5
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:22

Melbourne cops draw praise for buying hot chicken, rolls for homeless man

Supermarket customers in lower South Island warned to expect some empty shelves as floods delay deliveries

Thieves harvest 300kg of asparagus from German paddock

03:52

Meet SPCA's top-notch volunteer who has been on the job for 22 years