Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel gets positive review from Jacinda Ardern for second try at a cake tribute

After her terrible Jacinda Ardern cake made world headlines earlier this year, Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel has been trying to redeem herself.

She has done this by making a better effort of turning all of our political party leaders into cakes.

On the TVNZ1 programme last night, her political baking journey concluded right where it started, with the Labour leader.

Daniel revealed her cake to Ardern in person, and got a positive review.

“Wow, that is a vast improvement,” the PM said.

“I feel like you have really downplayed my smile, relative to the last one.”