Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel gets positive review from Jacinda Ardern for second try at a cake tribute

Source:  1 NEWS

After her terrible Jacinda Ardern cake made world headlines earlier this year, Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel has been trying to redeem herself.

The first effort was tasty but of questionable likeness. Source: Seven Sharp

She has done this by making a better effort of turning all of our political party leaders into cakes.

On the TVNZ1 programme last night, her political baking journey concluded right where it started, with the Labour leader.

Daniel revealed her cake to Ardern in person, and got a positive review.

Laura Daniel challenges Hilary Barry to a good old-fashioned bake off

“Wow, that is a vast improvement,” the PM said.

“I feel like you have really downplayed my smile, relative to the last one.”

Check out the big reveal – and whether New Zealand will have another flag referendum – in the video above.

