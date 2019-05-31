Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage

TODAY |

Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry has responded to unusual feedback she received from a viewer this week about her cleavage.

On Wednesday night's show, co-host Jeremy Wells explained how a woman called Barbara had written in to complain about what Barry was wearing.

The TVNZ1 presenter wore a long-sleeved blue shirt with a v-neck.

The email from Barbara, with the subject line "Hilary's cleavage", was read aloud on air.

"We are being assailed by more and more of Hilary in low-cut tops exposing her cleavage," the note said. "Unfortunately, it's become a worldwide trend which is mind boggling considering we have the #MeToo movement trying to stop women being treated as sex objects.

"It is a fact of nature that women's breasts are sex objects and should be kept private except at the beach or at an evening do. Hilary should be seen as a professional, intelligent and have taste and her breasts being accentuated does not give this image."

But Barry had her own thoughts on the issue. 

"Well here's the thing, Barbara," she began. "I'm just a middle-aged mother of two who slapped on some lippy and a pretty top to look presentable for the nation and I'm sorry that you find my boobs offensive.

"They're just boobs. They're just boobs and half the population have them. Barbara has them."
 

    "They're just boobs, half of the population has them," she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
