Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry crowned TV Personality of the Year at NZTV Awards

Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry has been recognised as the TV Personality of the Year at this year's NZTV Awards, one of many TVNZ staff taking home a prize tonight.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry at the 2020 NZTV Awards. Source: Supplied

Finalists for the prized award this year included TVNZ1's Wendy Petrie and, originally, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, before he withdrew.

The finalists were whittled down by the NZTV Awards committee, before members of the public picked their favourite.

Barry accepted the TV Personality of the Year award at the glam ceremony at Auckland's Shed 10 today.

Also nominated for an award was Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells, for Best Entertainment Presenter.

In other awards, the long-running Hyundai Country Calendar won Best Factual Series and Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual.

The Luminaries, also a TVNZ1 production, swept multiple awards, winning Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Post-Production Design, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up Design and Best Script: Drama.

Director Claire McCarthy won Best Director Drama and Himesh Patel won Best Actor.

Meanwhile, season two of Taika Waititi's Wellington Paranormal show, which airs on TVNZ2, won Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme. Episode four, by Paul Yates, won Best Script: Comedy.

FULL LIST OF NZ TV AWARDS 2020 WINNERS

NZ On Air Best Drama Series: One Lane Bridge. Philip Smith, Carmen J Leonard , Deb Cope. Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ )

Images & Sound Best Feature Drama: Runaway Millionaires. Carmen J Leonard, Deb Cope, Danny Mulheron. Fearless Productions (TVNZ1)

Best Factual Series: Hyundai Country Calendar. Julian O'Brien, Dan Henry. TVNZ (TVNZ1)

NZ On Air Best Documentary: By the Balls. Charlotte Purdy. Rogue Productions Ltd (TVNZ1)

Best Original Reality Series: Unbreakable. Rachel Currie. Storymaker (TVNZ1)

Best Format Reality Series: My Restaurant Rules. Simon Fleming, Anna Lynch, Philip Smith. Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ2)

Best Lifestyle Programme: Off the Grid with Pio. Meg Douglas. Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (Māori Television)

Best Current Affairs Programme: Stuff Circuit. Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold, Phil Johnson, Eugene Bingham. Stuff Circuit (Stuff.co.nz)

NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme: Kiri and Lou. Fiona Copland. Stretchy (TVNZ2)

Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme: NZ Wars - Stories of Waitara. Mihingarangi Forbes, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mahanga Pihama, Philip Smith, Deb Cope. Great Southern Television Limited (RNZ)

Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme: Waka Huia. Whatanui Flavell, Meg Douglas, Ani-Piki Tuari. Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (TVNZ1)

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme: Marks of Mana. Lisa Taouma. Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet TV)

Best News Coverage: Newshub - Samoa Measles Outbreak. The Newshub and AM Show production teams. Newshub (Three)

Best Sports Programme: Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends. Amber Easby, Duncan Greive, Scotty Stevenson, Natalie Wilson. Hex Work Productions (The Spinoff)

Best Live Event Coverage: Aotearoa 250. Bailey Mackey, Blake Ihimaera, Matiu Sadd. Pango Productions (TVNZ1)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme: Wellington Paranormal Series 2. Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ2)

Best Director Documentary / Factual: Justin Hawkes. Patrick Gower: On Weed. Ruckus (Three)

Screen Auckland Best Director Drama: Claire McCarthy. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Actress: Miriama McDowell. Head High. South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Best Supporting Actress: Anna Jullienne. Mean Mums. South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Best Actor: Himesh Patel. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Supporting Actor: Jayden Daniels. Head High. South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Reporter Of The Year: Michael Morrah. Newshub (Three)

Best Presenter Entertainment: Patrick Gower. Patrick Gower: On Weed. Ruckus (Three)

Best Presenter News And Current Affairs: Mihingarangi Forbes. The Hui. Great Southern Television Limited (Three)

Television Personality of the Year: Hilary Barry. Seven Sharp (TVNZ1)

Television Legend: Andrew Shaw

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual: James Brown, Prisca Bouchet. Funny As. Augusto (TVNZ1)

Best Editing: Drama: Jochen Fitzherbert. The Gulf. Screentime New Zealand Ltd, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Produktion (Three)

Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual: Peter Young. Hyundai Country Calendar. TVNZ (TVNZ1)

Best Director: Multi Camera: Glen Broomhall. Pacific Island Food Revolution. Pacific Island Productions Ltd (TVNZ1)

Best Cinematography: Drama: Denson Baker, ACS NZCS. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack: Tom Miskin, Mike Bayliss, Matt Stutter, Steve Finnigan. Images & Sound. One Lane Bridge. Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ1)

Images & Sound Best Original Score: Claire Cowan. Runaway Millionaires. Fearless Productions (TVNZ1)

Best Postproduction Design: Alana Cotton. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Production Design: Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG, Daniel Birt BFDG SDSA. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Costume Design: Edward K. Gibbon. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Makeup Design: Jane O'Kane. The Luminaries. Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ1)

Best Script: Comedy: Paul Yates. Wellington Paranormal - Series 2 Episode 2.4. New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ2)