Seven Sharp team descend on Jeremy Wells' house as he enters second day of self-isolation

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells is in his second day of self-isolation after coming into contact with a Bachelorette NZ contestant who's currently being tested for coronavirus.

Co-host Hilary Barry today sent the Seven Sharp troops over to his house to share the love.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, this self-isolation thing is actually quite hard,” he said via Skype.

“I’ve cleaned the house about five times, vacuumed and dusted.”

“There’s nothing wrong with me, I feel absolutely 100 per cent fine, it’s just quite boring,” he said.

Armed with messages of support and gifts ranging from flowers to an apple, the team descended on Jeremy’s isolation pad today, leaving them at his door.

They even droned in a roll of toilet paper.