Seven Sharp reporter gets 15 needles to face to find out what an acu-face lift has to offer

Seven Sharp reporter Te Rauhiringa Brown emerged from an acu-face lift with her "big frown line" gone.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Look at it. It's gone," she exclaimed.

Brown visited acupuncturist Hannah Johnstone at GLOWBody in Auckland.

Her goal? To experience first-hand cosmetic acupuncture and find out what it is all about.

The practice of inserting very fine needles into points of the body to improve health and well-being is a key component of traditional Chinese medicine and has its origins during the Stone Age.

In 1979, the World Health Organisation proclaimed it as a clinical practice.

Scared of needles — and whether or not the acupuncture would hurt — Brown was initially apprehensive about the whole thing.

"It's as thin as a baby's strand of hair and is super relaxing," Johnstone said, trying to put Brown at ease.

After having 15 needles put into her face and looking like a hedgehog, Brown admitted the "tingling" was "calming".

"So the trauma from the needles sends a signal to your brain, saying there has been some damage, and so your body actually sends the protein, which is your own collagen, to your face which helps repair your fine lines and acne and scarring," Johnstone explained.

To finish off her $100 acu-face lift, Brown's face got some cupping and a rejuvinating face mask.

Johnstone said Brown's collagen would continue to set in over 48 hours after her face lift.

The results would also last a minimum of one month after just that treatment.