Seven Kiwi actors join cast of upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show

Amazon has announced their second wave of cast members signed on to their highly anticipated Lord of the Rings television show.
The ensemble members also includes several New Zealanders, with many considered seasoned performers of the stage and screen.
The cast members include 800 Words' Alex Tarrant, Top of the Lake's Kip Chapman and Peter Tait, Go Girls' Leon Wadham, The Wilds' Anthony Crum and Power Rangers Megaforce's Maxine Cunliffe.
Wellington-born newcomer Ian Blackburn will also make his acting debut.
Joining the previously announced cast and crew, the additional 20 actors will join the show which has already begun production in New Zealand.
Other announced cast members have been selected from five other countries including Australia, Sri Lanka, the UK and US.
Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay says the wide reach of international talent on board for the show "represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew".
Like Peter Jackson's adaptations, the new show is also set in Middle Earth but will "explore new storylines preceding JRR Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring," the showrunners say.