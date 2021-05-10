TODAY |

Seth Rogen opens up about therapy sessions to deal with pressures of fame

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Seth Rogen has had the "odd therapeutic session".

Seth Rogen.

The Superbad star revealed the majority of his family are social workers and so he has had many interactions and offers of therapy from them, but he credits his wife Lauren Miller for "constantly reminding him of who he is".

He said: "I've had the odd therapeutic session, but not a lot. My entire family are social workers, so I literally can’t interact with a member of my family without getting some sort of therapy.

"My wife truly knows me, and so I think she can see when I’m maybe portraying myself in a way that isn’t representative of who I actually am, or acting out in a way that clashes with my actual values. She’s very honest and very upfront with me, and she’s constantly reminding me of who I am."

The 39-year-old actor and director also opened up about fame, admitting he worries about "becoming a f****** a******".

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, he added: "If you are a famous person you are in the perfect position to have gravity pulling you into becoming a f****** a******. Certain things just will become something that you don’t want them to unless you very deliberately stop them. Just the hope that it won't become that thing isn’t enough.

"It has to be steered aggressively away. Otherwise you might just look around and be, like, 'Oh! I wrote the exact movie I didn’t want to write.' Or, 'I treated this person in the exact way I didn’t want to treat someone.'"

