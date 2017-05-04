 

'Set your alarms!' - details about Ed Sheeran's NZ tour to be revealed early in the morning

Ed Sheeran is expected to announce his New Zealand and Australia tour early tomorrow morning, following a series of teaser photos posted by a touring company. 

The British singer’s sketch is being auctioned off on TradeMe.
Source: 1 NEWS

On Friday, Frontier Touring dropped a clue the hitmaker may be making his way down under by updating its Facebook page with images of a painted, light blue background, drawing similarities to the background of Sheeran's latest album, Divide. 

Social media sleuths became convinced another concert announcement was imminent yesterday after the Australian and New Zealand touring company replaced their display picture with Sheeran's Divide cover, with a kiwi and kangaroo placed within the symbol. 

Frontier Touring today revealed Sheeran's tour details will be announced at 2.01am tomorrow. 

"Set your alarms for the tour announcement inc. dates, venues and when tickets go on sale," the post said on Facebook, which has gained more than 11,000 likes. 

Some fans commented below the post to express their excitement, while others vented their anger over the announcement being made so early in the morning. 

"Why would you announce date to what's probably going to be the biggest tour of 2017 in the middle of the night?" Natalie Tregear said. 

Millie McPadden commented: "If I wake up at that time and the dates are just released I will be furious. But like what if tickets go on sale."

"Don't think I'll be staying up for this 'surprise' announcement," Grace Griffiths wrote.

