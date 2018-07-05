Serena Williams opens up on tough start to motherhood

Source:Bang Showbiz
Serena Williams has confessed that she cried every time her daughter did in the early stages of motherhood as she found it really "tough" in the beginning.
Serena Williams.
Source: Bang Showbiz
The tennis star - who has 10-month-old Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian - admits she found it really "tough" in the beginning and shed a few tears because she didn't know how to help her little girl.
She told People magazine: "It's tough in the beginning. The baby's crying all the time and you don't know why - you don't know if it's gas, you don't know if she's sick, you don't know if it's just colic. So I just started crying with her because I couldn't help her and I wanted to help her and I couldn't, so I just started crying."
Serena's admission comes after she revealed she prayed and "cried a little bit" when she stopped breastfeeding Alexis.
She admitted: "I literally sat Olympia in my arms, I talked to her, we prayed about it. I told her, 'Look, I'm going to stop. Mommy has to do this.' I cried a little bit not as much as I thought I would though.
"After [I stopped breastfeeding], like literally I lost 10 pounds in a week. It was crazy. I just kept dropping. I was like, that's when I learned that everything was different. Sorry to go on about that. I wanted to say that so women out there know that's not true. Everyone takes things different. I think it's important for us to share that message."
Though she loves being a mother, Serena was shocked when she realised how much she'd missed the pressure of competing out on the court.
She said: "It definitely surprises me. I have this amazing child, all these grand slams... it was all super bonus. I definitely feel a lot less pressure out there but I'm a little bit shocked at how much I almost want that pressure."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news