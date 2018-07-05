 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Serena Williams opens up on tough start to motherhood

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Serena Williams has confessed that she cried every time her daughter did in the early stages of motherhood as she found it really "tough" in the beginning.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Foster, Serena Williams, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and more attend the '2017 Glamour Woman of the Year' event at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. <P> Pictured: Serena Williams <B>Ref: SPL1623018 141117 </B><BR/> Picture by: Jackie Brown / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>

Serena Williams.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The tennis star - who has 10-month-old Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian - admits she found it really "tough" in the beginning and shed a few tears because she didn't know how to help her little girl.

She told People magazine: "It's tough in the beginning. The baby's crying all the time and you don't know why - you don't know if it's gas, you don't know if she's sick, you don't know if it's just colic. So I just started crying with her because I couldn't help her and I wanted to help her and I couldn't, so I just started crying."

Serena's admission comes after she revealed she prayed and "cried a little bit" when she stopped breastfeeding Alexis.

She admitted: "I literally sat Olympia in my arms, I talked to her, we prayed about it. I told her, 'Look, I'm going to stop. Mommy has to do this.' I cried a little bit not as much as I thought I would though.

"After [I stopped breastfeeding], like literally I lost 10 pounds in a week. It was crazy. I just kept dropping. I was like, that's when I learned that everything was different. Sorry to go on about that. I wanted to say that so women out there know that's not true. Everyone takes things different. I think it's important for us to share that message."

Though she loves being a mother, Serena was shocked when she realised how much she'd missed the pressure of competing out on the court.

She said: "It definitely surprises me. I have this amazing child, all these grand slams... it was all super bonus. I definitely feel a lot less pressure out there but I'm a little bit shocked at how much I almost want that pressure."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Lucy Letby, is part of an investigation into what happened to 32 babies at Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.

UK nurse accused of killing eight babies in neo-natal unit named as probe continues

03:30
2

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

3
Camille says living in a construction zone with four young children is not a safe option for Housing New Zealand tenants.

Housing NZ tenant with kids forced to live in home with 'safety issues'

01:42
4
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

00:46
5
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.