'It was sensational' - Tauranga teen takes to stage with L.A.B. at One Love music festival

Michael van Lieshout was six when he started taking guitar lessons with Joel Shadbolt.

The latter is the frontman for Kiwi band L.A.B. and if you don't recognise the name, you'll certainly know the music.

The band played to 20,000 people at One Love Festival in Tauranga at the weekend.

That six-year-old is now 14 and was invited on stage to play their hit Ain't no Use.

The teen admits there were some nerves leading up to the performance, but once on stage he got straight to work.

"The crowd turned out to be an ocean of people and the band was so welcoming. I felt like a part of the family so they chilled my nerves a lot," he said.

For Shadbolt, it was a simple decision.

"Michael's a little legend, you know? I've been lucky enough to hang out with him for eight years now," he said.

He says to play next to Michael was "magic" and has invited the teen to join the band at Mt Smart in March.

"I think I'll be putting the guitar down for a bit and just saying, 'You go, buddy.'"

The Tauranga Boys' college student says the whole experience was "sensational", roadies even offered to tune and carry his gear.

"And Dad was like, 'Don't get too used to this, Michael - I'm not getting your guitar out the car on the way home!"