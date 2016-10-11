 

Sell out! Bruno Mars Auckland concert tickets gone in minutes - new show added

Bruno Mars is officially the hottest ticket in town, with Kiwis snapping up tickets to Mars two Auckland concert in minutes, the demand leading to a third show being added to the tour.

Sarah Gandy of The Hits says '24k Magic' is going to be the biggest song of the year.
Source: Breakfast

Tickets for the third went on sale at 12:45pm today.

Tickets to the first two shows went on sale to the general public at 12pm today and were sold out mere minutes later.

Those lucky enough to snag tickets will get to see Mars perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on the 27 and 28 Feb, with a new show added on March 2, 2018.

It will be his first concerts since the US superstar last visited New Zealand shores in 2014.

01:03
1
The Kiwis and Warriors playmakers said they began the tradition back in 2014 during their Four Nations tournament.

Watch: Kieran Foran on special winning red wine and chocolate tradition with Shaun Johnson: 'It's a pretty close bond'


01:17
2
01:07
3
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

4

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub bust

00:22
5
Joseph Tua arrived in Samoa a week ago and failed to return from a day trip.

Family of New Zealand man missing in Samoa appeal for help to find him

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
