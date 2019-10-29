TODAY |

Selena Gomez chokes up while talking about support given to her by Taylor Swift

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music

Selena Gomez is praising "her friend" Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Beat 1, Zane Lowe, Gomez breaks down in tears while explaining the support she's received from Swift and her family.

She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain.

"They didn't want it for me, but they... Sorry.  They never stopped loving me. I played her this song and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video. Her mom and Taylor started crying.

"It wasn't because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, "We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment." That's a huge thing for me.

"So... down to my friends back home, my family, my paw-paw crying saying, 'I hate that you went through what you went through. It breaks my heart, but I'm so proud of you," Gomez told Lowe.

The singer, who is currently promoting two new singles, says it took four years to get her new album together.

"I had been working on the album for four years. I didn't want to release anything that was mine just because I didn't feel like it was the right timing.

"I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better and I'm glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me.

"I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."

Your playlist will load after this ad

In an interview with Apple Music's Beat 1, Zane Lowe, Gomez breaks down in tears while explaining the support she's received from Swift and her family. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Scott Robertson, Jamie Joseph have good chance of being next All Blacks coach, says Laurie Mains
3
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
4
Grandfather charged after girl, two, falls from Puerto Rico cruise ship
5
'Arrogant and disrespectful' freedom campers sadden Ngāi Tūhoe
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:27

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit knocks Joker off top spot at Kiwi box office

Watch: Kanye West opens up about relationship with Jesus and 2016 hospitalisation
00:17

Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime

Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea marries Melody Ehsani