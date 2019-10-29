Selena Gomez chokes up while talking about support given to her by Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is praising "her friend" Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Beat 1, Zane Lowe, Gomez breaks down in tears while explaining the support she's received from Swift and her family.

She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain.

"They didn't want it for me, but they... Sorry. They never stopped loving me. I played her this song and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video. Her mom and Taylor started crying.

"It wasn't because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, "We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment." That's a huge thing for me.

"So... down to my friends back home, my family, my paw-paw crying saying, 'I hate that you went through what you went through. It breaks my heart, but I'm so proud of you," Gomez told Lowe.

The singer, who is currently promoting two new singles, says it took four years to get her new album together.

"I had been working on the album for four years. I didn't want to release anything that was mine just because I didn't feel like it was the right timing.

"I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better and I'm glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me.