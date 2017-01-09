'I see you, we see you' – actress Tracee Ellis Ross dedicates her Golden Globe to black women
The Black-ish star says the stories, ideas or thoughts of black women "are not always considered worthy".
Source: Golden Globes
The Night Manager star alluded to President-elect Donald Trump during his acceptance speech.
Source: Golden Globes
The Westworld star told women they shouldn’t wear a dress if they don’t want to, saying "your worth is more than that".
Source: E Channel
no more content
back to top