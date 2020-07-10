TODAY |

Security video shows missing Glee star Naya Rivera and son leaving dock together

Source:  Associated Press

US authorities today released security camera footage showing Glee star Naya Rivera leaving a lake dock in a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru. Source: Associated Press

Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Southern California but they are continuing to search for her.

Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said there is no sign Rivera ever left lake waters. Her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat they had rented yesterday.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late yesterday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

He said the search has shifted from an attempt to rescue Rivera to an attempt to recover the 33-year-old's body.

He said Rivera had experience taking boats on the lake.

“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” a Ventura County Sheriff's Office statement said.

