The search for a Te Reo speaking Moana ends today

The search to find a Te Reo speaking Moana ends today, as director Rachel House continues to review auditions for the hit Disney film to be dubbed into Maori.

It is hoped dubbing of the film into Te Reo will be finished in time for Maori Language week in September.

"It promotes our language in a really big way I think, and it's already been so popular with our kids so it's going to be fantastic to now implement Te Reo into that," House said.