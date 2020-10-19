TODAY |

Search on for NZ's top pooch in new show hosted by Jono and Ben

Source: 1 NEWS

We love our pooches, and now TVNZ's new reality series will see our four-legged friends face off for the spot of top dog. 

The Seven Sharp reporter learned a few new tricks. Source: Seven Sharp

Dog Almighty, hosted by Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce, follows the search for New Zealand's most talented, gifted and downright exceptional pooch.

Pups and their owners will be tested on their agility, obedience and x-factor in the hopes of taking home a massive prize.

Dog Almighty premiered on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm last night.

Watch the video above to see Seven Sharp reporter Laura Daniel learn some exciting new tricks.

