Sean Paul blames music industry for Demi Lovato's relapse

A young Australian mother is preparing to take legal action against a hospital after one of her twin babies died after a planned Caesarean section was cancelled.

Paige Scott's son Hudson died but twin sister Tahlee survived after an emergency Caesarian was undertaken as Sydney's Westmead Hospital, but she says more could have been done.

9News reports Ms Scott has type-1 diabetes, which is a risk factor for pregnancy, so it was expected they would be delivered before full-term.

An ultrasound was undertaken at 33 weeks which showed both babies were healthy, but there was some concern over how well the boy's placenta was functioning.

She was advised to take follow-up tests and subsequently admitted to hospital for closer monitoring.

In the second week of her admission she was told she needed a Caesarean the next day because readings for the boy were abnormal - she also learned that scans in the first week had shown the abnormality.

The next day she waited for the operation for several hours, but were told the operation would be delayed.

She began to be concerned when she could no longer feel her son moving inside here, but medical staff reassured her he was just asleep and told her to drink cold water, take a hot shower and walk around to wake him.

"They kept telling me that he was just sleeping - and I kept saying no, he's not moving... I can't feel him," she told 9News.

She felt unwell the next day and after scans were performed, it was found that her son had died.

An emergency Caesarean was performed but only her daughter was alive.

She is now investigating legal avenues, and her lawyer Clare Eves says if the Caesarean had proceeded as planned, "there's absolutely no reason to doubt that both babies would have been born perfectly healthy".

Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson Robynne Cooke said in a written statement to 9News: "We extend our condolences to the family and recognise that the death of any family member is a great sorrow".