Sean Paul blames music industry for Demi Lovato's relapse

Bang Showbiz
Sean Paul thinks the music industry is to blame for Demi Lovato's suspected overdose.

The 45-year-old dancehall rapper has worked with the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker on numerous tracks over the years and believes her recent hospitalisation, which was caused by her reportedly taking a mystery substance, is a result of the pressure and stress she's continuously put under because she's a high-in-demand pop star.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: "The music industry in itself is very excessive. We are always working in studios, performing, travelling and sometimes you feel you need a break and the break is to go towards things that don't give you a break.

"I just want to send love to Demi. She's a beautiful girl and a great, great artist.

"There's no shame. It's just that some are able to realise the spiral they're getting into before it's too late. The help isn't always offered when it's needed."

The 'Mad Love' hitmaker acknowledges that he probably smokes "too much" but he finds it a "relief" for him and he credits his family for keeping him grounded.

He explained: "I do smoke too much, sometimes that's a relief for me.

"To remain humble and simple in my movements is something that helps me stay healthy. It keeps me grounded.

"My wife, my son, my brother and his family. Thinking of them helps me in any situation. If I'm feeling down, or I'm feeling sad, or depressed, they help pick me up."

Demi is currently in hospital after her suspected overdose last week but her family are said to be making arrangements so that she can enter rehab once she's discharged.

Her hospital dash came just weeks after she revealed that she had relapsed in her song 'Sober' after staying away from drugs and alcohol for six years.

Demi Lovato and Sean Paul. Source: Bang Showbiz
1 NEWS
A young Australian mother is preparing to take legal action against a hospital after one of her twin babies died after a planned Caesarean section was cancelled.

Paige Scott's son Hudson died but twin sister Tahlee survived after an emergency Caesarian was undertaken as Sydney's Westmead Hospital, but she says more could have been done. 

9News reports Ms Scott has type-1 diabetes, which is a risk factor for pregnancy, so it was expected they would be delivered before full-term.

An ultrasound was undertaken at 33 weeks which showed both babies were healthy, but there was some concern over how well the boy's placenta was functioning.

She was advised to take follow-up tests and subsequently admitted to hospital for closer monitoring.

In the second week of her admission she was told she needed a Caesarean the next day because readings for the boy were abnormal - she also learned that scans in the first week had shown the abnormality.

The next day she waited for the operation for several hours, but were told the operation would be delayed.

She began to be concerned when she could no longer feel her son moving inside here, but medical staff reassured her he was just asleep and told her to drink cold water, take a hot shower and walk around to wake him.

"They kept telling me that he was just sleeping - and I kept saying no, he's not moving... I can't feel him," she told 9News.

She felt unwell the next day and after scans were performed, it was found that her son had died.

An emergency Caesarean was performed but only her daughter was alive.

She is now investigating legal avenues, and her lawyer Clare Eves says if the Caesarean had proceeded as planned, "there's absolutely no reason to doubt that both babies would have been born perfectly healthy".

Western Sydney Local Health District spokesperson Robynne Cooke said in a written statement to 9News: "We extend our condolences to the family and recognise that the death of any family member is a great sorrow".

"Investigations are always undertaken in these circumstances. The family was made aware of the medical findings to ensure transparency and open disclosure."

The woman believes the cancelled c section caused the death of her baby boy. His twin sister survived. Source: Nine
RNZ rnz.co.nz
A man who died after a suspected drug overdose was with a man known to make "homebake" heroin at the time of his death, a coronial inquest has heard.

The man, who cannot be named due to an interim name suppression order, lost consciousness in a council flatting complex on 14 November 2013, and died in hospital later.

The man's father told the court he had been drinking alcohol that November afternoon and first picked up on his son's state when he noticed him lying motionless on his bed.

He said he tried to shake him awake, even slapping his face, but nothing worked so he called 111.

In this recorded call, played to the court, his father was heard speaking to the ambulance call taker in a distraught manner before being talked through CPR.

Another person was heard entering the room and speaking with the father, before the man tells the call taker he thinks his son had taken heroin.

The father confirmed this person was a man he had met in rehab, who'd lived with him in the flat for two weeks and manufactured synthetic heroin, known as "homebake" during that time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said CCTV footage pulled from cameras in the flatting complex showed the man left the father's flat with a clear plastic bag minutes after an ambulance was called.

Mr Baber said the man returned to the flat empty-handed and this is when he came into the father's room to find the father doing CPR on his son.

They had a heated exchange where the man told the father his son had gone and taken "the gear", by "the gear" he meant "the drugs".

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber said police never recovered the plastic bag the man was seen with. They didn't know about it until several days later when they asked for the CCTV footage.

Several family members testified the young man's drug use traced back to his younger years.

He used cannabis from the age of 14 and things deteriorated when he decided he wanted to get to know his estranged father, who was known to abuse alcohol and drugs.

The young man started using heavy drugs, sometimes intravenously, and became erratic and at times violent.

He was supplied drugs by his father, but his father insisted he had never injected his son with drugs or ever seen the other man inject his son with drugs.

The father admitted battling drug addiction for years but said he was ashamed of it and did not want that life for his son.

In an emotional outburst yesterday afternoon he said he wished he had administered his son the drugs, so that he could have picked up on his state sooner.

Heroin Source: Thinkstock
