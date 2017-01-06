Sea of flowers pave the way to George Michael's London home

Fans and wellwishers continued to gather outside George Michael's London home in Highgate, to pay their respects to the late pop icon.

Michael was found dead on Christmas Day at another of his properties in Oxfordshire.

A date for the singer's funeral has yet to be announced after police said an initial autopsy had proved "inconclusive."

More tests must be carried out to establish a cause of death.

Michael's death on Christmas Day is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious."