Sea of flowers pave the way to George Michael's London home

Fans have places thousands of flowers outside the pop star's home and placed messages on his car.
More than 6000 'Felt It' reports were posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake.

'Go away earthquakes, Wellington trying to sleep' - 5.3 earthquake gives thousands early morning jolt

01:07
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

00:23
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:08
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
02:22
'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

00:14
Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

