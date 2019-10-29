Scorpions and Whitesnake's Auckland gig cancelled due to medical emergency

German rock icons Scorpions have cancelled their Auckland gig where they were due to perform with Whitesnake.

Francis Buchholz, Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs of the rock band Scorpions in 1984. Source: Getty

A statement from the shows promoters states the Scorpions and Whitesnake show scheduled to take place at Spark Arena on Thursday, February 27 has been cancelled due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party.

The medical emergency has led to "insurmountable logistical issues".

Tickets booked online or over the phone with a credit card, will be refunded automatically.