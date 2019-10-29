TODAY |

Scorpions and Whitesnake's Auckland gig cancelled due to medical emergency

Source:  1 NEWS

German rock icons Scorpions have cancelled their Auckland gig where they were due to perform with Whitesnake.

Francis Buchholz, Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs of the rock band Scorpions in 1984. Source: Getty

A statement from the shows promoters states the Scorpions and Whitesnake show scheduled to take place at Spark Arena on Thursday, February 27 has been cancelled due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party.

The medical emergency has led to "insurmountable logistical issues".

Tickets booked online or over the phone with a credit card, will be refunded automatically.

If your tickets were purchased from a Ticketmaster outlet, you’ll need to return to that outlet with the tickets and credit card or photo ID used to make the booking.

Entertainment
Music
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
2
Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing
3
Police considering gang links to arson attack on Christchurch barbershop
4
Epipens now available for all Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis
5
'Thousands' of dead eels found in Taranaki stream after meat plant ammonia leak
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
09:15

Te reo thrash metal band Alien Weaponry teases 'killer stuff', including jazz, on upcoming album
00:30

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia claims dramatic win, Dame Valerie Adams settles for second

Helen White to run as Labour's candidate in Auckland Central again
00:56

Review: The Bachelorette episode 15 - Contestant suffers allergic reaction, taken to hospital after eating avocado-laden burrito