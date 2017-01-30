 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


What the? Scientists successfully create world's first human-pig hybrid embryo

share

Sources:

Breakfast | Associated Press

Scientists have grown human cells inside pig embryos, a very early step toward the goal of growing livers and other human organs in animals to transplant into people.

The cells made up just a tiny part of each embryo, and the embryos were grown for only a few weeks, researchers reported Thursday.

Such human-animal research has raised ethical concerns. The US government suspended taxpayer funding of experiments in 2015.

The new work, done in California and Spain, was paid for by private foundations.

This pig embryo was injected with human cells early in its development.
Source: Breakfast

Any growing of human organs in pigs is "far away", said Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, an author of the paper in the journal Cell.

He said the new research is "just a very early step toward the goal".

Even before that is achieved, he said, putting human cells in animals could pay off for studies of how genetic diseases develop and for screening potential drugs.

Animals with cells from different species are called chimeras (ky-MEER'-ehz).

Such mixing has been done before with mice and rats.

Larger animals like pigs would be needed to make human-sized organs. That could help ease the shortage of human donors for transplants.

The Salk team is working on making humanized pancreases, hearts and livers in pigs.

The animals would grow those organs in place of their own, and they'd be euthanised before the organ is removed.

Most of the organ cells would be human.

By injecting pig embryos with stem cells from the person who will get the transplant, the problem of rejection should be minimised, said another Salk researcher, Jun Wu.

Related

Animals

Science

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
2
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

02:39
3
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Women injured in crash identified following dramatic police chase

01:53
4
A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

00:44
5
This pig embryo was injected with human cells early in its development.

What the? Scientists successfully create world's first human-pig hybrid embryo

00:40
Tony and his now fiancé Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the USA, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

Watch: 'She said yes' - romantic moment Chinese man gets down on one knee at NBA game

Tony and his now fiance Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the US, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Women injured in crash identified following dramatic police chase

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.

00:39
A fishing trip between Waiheke and Motutapu islands yesterday turned magical for Michelle Newell and her companions.

Watch: 'It was so magical' - Auckland boaties stunned by large pod of enchanting orca whales

A fishing trip off Waiheke Island turned into something very special yesterday.


00:29
The latest findings from an immigration report revealed that migrants contributed nearly $3 billion to our economy in 2013.

'Wonderful' NZ urged to stay open to migrants - new report

A report on immigration by a think tank concludes New Zealand is better off keeping its door open to the world.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ