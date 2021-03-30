TODAY |

Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel up for sale for cool $2.2 million

Source:  1 NEWS

The ultimate piece of memorabilia for any Schitt’s Creek fan is up for grabs.

Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel Source: 1 NEWS

The Hockley Motel in Mono, Ontario, used as the filming location for Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel is going on sale. The listing price is $2.2 million.

The show followed the wealthy Rose family who were stripped of their fortune and forced to start anew in the rural town of Schitt’s Creek, which patriarch Johnny Rose bought as a gag gift for his son, David.

Written by and starring Dan Levy and his father, Eugene, the show made history last year when all four of its main cast won Emmys for their performances in the final season.

While the Hockley Motel was used for exterior shots, the interior of the Rosebud Motel was filmed in a studio in Toronto.

As well as being featured in Schitt’s Creek, the motel also appears in The Umbrella Academy, David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence and the miniseries 11.22.63.

Schitt’s Creek airs on TVNZ1 at 9.30pm each Friday.

Entertainment
North America
Television
Property
