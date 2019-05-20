TODAY |

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost become engaged

Associated Press
Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live.

Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter named Rose who was born in 2014.

This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL's Weekend Update.

The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.

FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday, May 19, 2019, that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson. Source: Associated Press
