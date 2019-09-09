TODAY |

Scarlett Johansson admits she has no understanding of 'totally weird' Kiwi humour despite working with Taika Waititi

Scarlett Johansson admits she has no understanding of our "totally weird" Kiwi humour despite working with Taika Waititi on his new film Jojo Rabbit.

Johansson joined Waititi at the Toronto Film Festival today for Jojo Rabbit's world premiere.

When asked on the red carpet by Seven Sharp's Tamati Rimene-Sproat if she has a better understanding of Kiwi humour now filming has wrapped, Johansson replied in the negative.

"No, no, I absolutely don't. I would never presume to know," she said before adding, "It's totally weird, but it's awesome."

The World War II satire follows lonely German boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davies), whose world view is challenged after his single mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is discovered to be hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Jojo is then forced to confront his patriotism, aided by his imaginary friend Hitler (Taika Waititi).

Jojo Rabbit is slated to be released in New Zealand on October 24.

Catch Tamati's chat with Taika Waititi on Seven Sharp tomorrow night.

Waititi’s film Jojo Rabbit has debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Source: 1 NEWS
