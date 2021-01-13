Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond hospitalised - thought to be battling cancer

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalised and is thought to be battling cancer.

Dustin Diamond. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 44-year-old actor – who played Samuel "Screech" Powers in the hit sitcom – was taken to hospital in Florida over the weekend after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease, TMZ has reported.

Sources have told the publication doctors are still running tests to determine what exactly is wrong with him, but his medical team are believed to be concerned it could be a result of cancer.

Dustin’s family reportedly has a history with the potentially life-threatening disease, and he previously lost his mother to breast cancer.

As of the time of writing, Dustin is yet to issue a statement on his hospitalisation, but a representative did confirm reports.

They said in a statement: “Yes it is true he is in the hospital. We are awaiting on more tests and then we can comment. Please say your thoughts and prayers for him.”

The actor is best known for his role in Saved by the Bell, which he starred in from 1988 until the main show ended in 1993, before he went on to reprise the role in each iteration of the franchise, including Saved by the Bell: The New Class, in which he appeared as Bayside High School’s principal.

Dustin finished that role in 2000, and has not played the character since, as he was not asked to return to the current reboot, after allegedly falling out with the main cast when he seemingly slammed the show in a tell-all book.