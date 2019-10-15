Savage drops video for suicide awareness-inspired song Reach Out

Auckland rapper Savage has released a moving video to accompany his new single Reach Out (Love Don't Live Here Anymore), which was inspired by his own mental health struggles - and subsequent redemption.

Savage - real name Demetrius Savelio - said he started writing the song after his niece lost her battle with depression earlier this year and took her own life.

He enlisted the help of drama students from Wesley College in Tuakau - his former school - to shoot the video, which illustrates a time in his life when he was involved in street gangs.

"During those times I went through a lot of hardship, I felt like I had lost everything," he said last month.

"There's a moment in the video where I actually attempted to take my own life, but I was actually saved by my older brother."

The video illustrates his older brother pleading with the headmaster of Wesley College to take him in after being expelled from two other schools.

Savage then found Christianity at Wesley, and turned his life around.

In Reach Out, Savage raps about the need for people to remember they are not alone, and to "dig deep, reach out and let it out.

Barely 15 tryna figure out

Where my life will lead and what it's all about

God Give me one reason, now why I shouldn't bounce

Why I should exist here and not up in the clouds

Coz the edge of this ledge got me feeling hella lonely

Can't help but think about others that stood up here before me

If my mom had aborted it be a different story

Now I'm pleading with God swearing and tears are pouring

Father, don't fail me now

Coz I need you to come and bail me out

Or will I wake up before I hit the ground

At the top of my lungs got me yelling out to you like

