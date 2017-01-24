Saturday Night Live writer suspended for offensive tweet about Barron Trump

A Saturday Night Live writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump's 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A source told The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child.

An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.

President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to "sincerely apologize" for the "insensitive" tweet and "deeply regret" her actions.

NBC had no comment.

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he "deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid."

This isn't the first time SNL has gotten in trouble for joking about the president's children. In 1993, then-cast member Mike Myers had to write an apology letter to the Clintons after a skit that mocked Chelsea Clinton.

"She's a kid, a kid who didn't choose to be in public life," SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said at the time.

He also acknowledged that said his show treated then nine-year-old Amy Carter "a little rougher" during the 1970s when Jimmy Carter was in the Oval Office.