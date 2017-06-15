Sandstorm performer Darude announces one-off Christchurch show

A blast from the past is set to hit Christchurch in August when 2000s techno sensation Darude plays a show.

Darude rose to fame with his 2001 hit 'Sandstorm'. Source: Darude/Facebook

Darude announced the show on Facebook, which will take place at the Empire Bar and Izakaya on August 2.

His biggest hit, Sandstorm, will be the main attraction, having been released in 2001 and maintaining a cult status ever since.