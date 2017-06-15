 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Sandstorm performer Darude announces one-off Christchurch show

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A blast from the past is set to hit Christchurch in August when 2000s techno sensation Darude plays a show.

Darude rose to fame with his 2001 hit 'Sandstorm'.

Darude rose to fame with his 2001 hit 'Sandstorm'.

Source: Darude/Facebook

Darude announced the show on Facebook, which will take place at the Empire Bar and Izakaya on August 2.

His biggest hit, Sandstorm, will be the main attraction, having been released in 2001 and maintaining a cult status ever since.

He also played in Christchurch last year.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

2
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Body found in car belonging to missing mother Kim Richmond

00:14
3
A friend of the woman shared the terrible moment with a reporter from Britain's ITV.

Watch: 'Forgive me everyone' - mother-of-two makes heart-breaking farewell from burning London building over Snapchat


00:22
4
Detroit police caught the accused with 10 bags of heroin after a Good Samaritan brought his bid for escape to a dramatic halt.

Watch: Van driver deliberately crashes into speeding car to help cops catch fleeing criminal

5
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say Team NZ are 'vulnerable' ahead of America's Cup final

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.

01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ