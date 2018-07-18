San Francisco bans tour buses from home made famous in 1990s sitcom Full House

Tour buses will no longer be swinging by a San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom Full House.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted today to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbours complained. Vehicles that seat nine or more people will no longer be allowed on the block.

A home made famous by the television show "Full House" in San Francisco. Source: Associated Press

Spokesman Paul Rose says neighbours complained about double parking and congestion outside the Victorian home, causing traffic hazards.

The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016.