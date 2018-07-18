 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


San Francisco bans tour buses from home made famous in 1990s sitcom Full House

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tour buses will no longer be swinging by a San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom Full House.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted today to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbours complained. Vehicles that seat nine or more people will no longer be allowed on the block.

Aries Layton, seated left, and her aunt Kelsy Layton pose as Debra Layton, Aries' grandmother and Kelsy's mother, foreground, takes photos outside a Victorian home made famous by the television show "Full House" in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Tour buses will no longer be swinging by the San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom "Full House." The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A home made famous by the television show "Full House" in San Francisco.

Source: Associated Press

Spokesman Paul Rose says neighbours complained about double parking and congestion outside the Victorian home, causing traffic hazards.

The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016.

The producer who created the show bought the home for more than $US4 million in 2016.

Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:01
1
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

2
Air Mauritius (file picture).

Business class passenger carries live ammunition onto Perth flight

03:06
3
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


00:35
4
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Watch: Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out


5
The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers


The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.

02:01
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

In March, 21 properties in the Bella Vista subdivision were served eviction notices saying they had to evacuate their homes as Cycone Hola approached.

00:30
The woman said the guards at Villawood used excessive force against her.

New Zealand woman says guards at Sydney's Villawood detention centre used excessive force against her

"It was intimidating, you know, I was a little scared," the 39-year-old woman of Brisbane said.