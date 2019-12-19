Samoa's 'Mr Cowboy' holding Hawke's Bay fundraising concert for measles crisis gripping island nation

His voice is enough to blow a 10 gallon hat away.

There's no need to understand the language he's singing in to get the quality of "Mr Cowboy".

Sam Ah Chookoon, 25, is a banana farmer from the village of Vaitoloa in Apia, Samoa.

He's been singing country style music since he was eight.

"Kids always tease me and mock me because I sound different," Mr Ah Chookoon told 1 NEWS. "Whenever I hit a high note, I sound terrible."

But his bassy baritones have already attracted millions of views online and he's got thousands of followers across the globe.

"It's a way for me to tell stories and to tell my stories, and the way to tell my story for people who don't know me."

But he's come to Hawke's Bay to support his countrymen, many here for seasonal work.

Tomorrow night, a group of them will be hosting a fundraiser concert for the measles crisis gripping Samoa.

"I hope that my performance at the concert will take away the hurt that is in their mind."

It's a much-needed boost for workers away from home, seasonal worker Uiti Lagavale told 1 NEWS.

"Right now we are still feeling the loss of the children because some of the men are related to them," Mr Lagavale said.

His music's also caught the ear of number one Australian radio host Ray Hadley, who flew Mr Ah Chookoon to Sydney to appear on his show.

1 NEWS can reveal there are plans to work with country king Billy Ray Cyrus in Nashville next year.

"It's where a lot of cowboys, a lot of country music, a lot of country artists are based and come from, and going to Nashville is a blessing for me."