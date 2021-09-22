TODAY |

Samoan metal band releases first te reo Māori single

Source:  1 NEWS

Almost two years after releasing their first Gagana Samoa (Samoan language) single, South Auckland metal band Shepherds Reign have made history again.

Gideon Voon (from left), Oliver Leupolu, Joseph Oti-George, Filiva’a (Fili) James, Shaymen Rameka. Source: Shepherds Reign.

By Bronson Eruera Perich

Their latest single, 'Nga Ao e Rua' (Two Worlds), is a NuMetal style track, combining reo Māori rapping with Samoan metal-style vocals.

Shepherds Reign frontman, Filiva’a James, says the title reflects the collision of metal and hip hop, along with te reo Māori and Gagana Samoa.

“It was pretty good for me to sing in another language,” James said.

“For me, myself, and you know for others out there that are half-Samoan, half-Maori it really means a lot,” bassist Joseph Oti-George said.

“It’s been a long-time dream. Seeing your favourite genre and both of your cultures.”

The track was recorded last year and released during Māori Language Week 2021.

