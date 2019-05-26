TODAY |

Samoa bans Elton John movie Rocketman due to homosexuality

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Pacific Islands

Samoa has banned the Elton John biopic Rocketman because of its depictions of homosexuality.

About 97 per cent of people in Samoa identify as Christian, and the society is generally considered conservative and traditional.

Under Samoa's 2013 Crimes Act, sodomy is deemed an offence that is punishable by up to seven years in prison, even if both parties consent.

Samoa's principal censor Leiataua Niuapu Faaui told the Samoa Observer that the homosexual activity depicted on screen violated laws and didn't sit well with the country's cultural and Christian beliefs.

The movie examines John's sexuality and relationship with then-manager John Reid.

It stars Taron Egerton who does his own singing as John in the musical fantasy that aims to capture the essence of the musician's life.

Elton John poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Rocketman at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Costco
Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
2
Warren Nelson.
Bodies of two missing men, 71 and 21, located today in separate searches - police
3
Auckland teen with Down syndrome and barber shop owner spark an unlikely friendship
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
5
It was described by the Defence Minister as a “humanitarian plan”, involving long-range drones and significant investments in New Zealand's maritime domain.
Government outlines $20 billion spend plan on defence
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
New Zealand All Blacks coach Graham Henry, assistant coach Steve Hansen, captain Richie McCaw and injured player Dan Carter with the William Webb Ellis Trophy following the team winning the IRB Rugby World Cup 2011. Christchurch Parade, Hagley Park, Christchurch, Tuesday 25 September 2011. Photo : Joseph Johnson/photosport.co.nz

Story of All Black great Dan Carter's road to 2015 World Cup glory being made into movie

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tie the knot
'Have You Been Paying Attention?' will feature Hayley Sproull, Urzila Carlson and Vaughan Smith

Have You Been Paying Attention? Australian game show with a Kiwi twist set to air on TVNZ 2

Sophie Turner took several one-hour acting classes before Game of Thrones