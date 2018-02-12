Sam Smith comes out as gender non-binary, announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'

Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of "they/them" on social media after coming out as non-binary in what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender."

The English "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," the 27-year-old Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

Smith said they were excited and privileged for the support, adding that they've been "very nervous" about the announcement because they "care too much about what people think." Smith said they finally decided to go for it.

"Love you all," Smith wrote on Twitter, adding they're scared "but feeling super free right now. Be kind."