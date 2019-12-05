Sam Neill wins big at Australian film and TV awards

New Zealand Sam Neill has been awarded the Australia's highest honour for cinema and television at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards last night.

With more than 130 credits to his name, including Jurassic Park and Kiwi-classic Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Neill said the award was "very humbling".

He was persented with the Australian Academy’s most prestigious award – the Longford Lyell Award - at The Star in Sydney.

"I am very thrilled by this honour indeed," Neill said in a statement last month when the award was announced. “And very surprised. Let me check just in case they’ve made a mistake."

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said "from Australian and New Zealand cult classics to international blockbusters and his work in television, his career is incredibly versatile and far-reaching.