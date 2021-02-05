Sam Neill speaks out against anti-vaxxers, says ‘salvation lies in vaccinations’

Sam Neill says his new film, Rams, a tale of two feuding brothers whose sheep farm is threatened by a pandemic, is inadvertently timely and shows how important finding common ground is.

"Lessons are learned in this under extraordinary circumstances," Neill said from his Central Otago home, where he raises sheep and makes wine.

In the film, Neill's character Colin must find a way to work with his brother Les (Michael Caton), or both risk losing all their sheep to a quickly transmissible disease.

"Although the pandemic is a very different nature to Covid, obviously, I'm sure there are similar stories that people who've been estranged have found common ground under these very difficult circumstances that so many people are facing right now," Neill said.

The coronavirus pandemic was weighing heavily on Neill's mind.

"I'm very distressed about so many stories around the world. So much suffering, so much incompetence," he said. "I'm sort of lost for words for the courage of so many of these frontline workers."

He said he's also distressed about the toll the pandemic has had on the performing arts.

"These things have been completely gutted and their lives have become so precarious and uncertain, and I think it behooves us all to actually sort of take stock. I mean, in England, the Chancellor of the Exchequer was talking about people in the arts retraining. Well, I mean, can you imagine a more philistine impulse than that?" he said.

"What good is any country without the arts, without dance, without theatre, without the performing arts, without music?" he said. "Life's not worth living without these things, it seems to me. If you don't value them and if you just leave these people at the side of the road, what kind of society is that?"

The 73-year-old Jurassic Park star said he is encouraged by the vaccinations being rolled out throughout the world.

"I think our salvation lies in vaccinations, whatever the anti-vaxxers tell us," he said. "I think that way normality lies. And so I'm pretty optimistic about the future but I think, as the president says, there are still a lot of tough times to go."