Sam Neill sick of Michael Caton's sheep jokes as pair talk about new film Rams

Kiwi actor Sam Neill is starring in an Aussie remake of an award-winning Icelandic film.

Despite being an Australian creation by way of Iceland, the synopsis for the film has a distinctly Kiwi flavour of the woolly variety.

“In remote Western Australia, two estranged brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), are at war,” it reads.

“Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family’s prized bloodline, the two men work side by side yet are worlds apart. When Les’ prize ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley.

“While Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be, Les opts for angry defiance. But can the warring brothers set aside their differences and have a chance to reunite their family, save their herd, and bring their community back together?”

Neill and Caton – best known for his role in Aussie comedy The Castle – joined Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel for a chat about their new venture.

“I’ve had so many weeks of sheep jokes from Caton,” Neill said while his co-star chuckled guiltily next to him.

Neill actually lives on a farm, but unfortunately couldn’t get any of his sheep into the film.

“I never had the money to send them to drama school,” he said.

Caton said some of the sheep were divas on set, and “we even had a romance”.

When questioned, both men owned up to eating lamb chops since starring in the film.