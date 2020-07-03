TODAY |

Sam Neill reveals pastime that kept him sane during lockdown as he's honoured with prestigious NZ award

Source:  1 NEWS

Legendary Kiwi actor Sam Neill has revealed the pastime that kept him sane during lockdown, as he appeared on Seven Sharp to discuss being honoured with the prestigious Arts Foundation Icon award.

The Kiwi actor joins an elite club of people who’ve made an indelible mark on the arts. Source: Seven Sharp

The award, which comes with a a bronze medallion set with pounamu and a pin designed by sculptor John Edgar, are limited to a living circle of 20 New Zealand artists.

This year's recipients were Neill, author Joy Cowley and artist Sandy Adsett.

Neill joined Seven Sharp from his Sydney home and gave his thoughts on being given the icon award.

"I'm very chuffed, and I'm very proud to come from New Zealand where we are so lucky to live in a country that's very rich with artists of one kind or the other," Neill said.

"To be in this rare company I'm actually really humbled."

The actor was also asked by hosts Hilary and Jeremy about his lockdown videos which proved a hit on social media recently.

"I started learning the ukelele again, painting badly and making really bad little films just to entertain myself and have some fun with friends," he said.

Watch the video above to see the full interview and see some of Neill's lockdown antics.

Entertainment
Movies
Arts and Culture
