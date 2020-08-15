Ryan Reynolds takes a 'hard pass' on calls to rename a street in his honour

Ryan Reynolds has taken a "hard pass" on calls to have a street named in his honour.

Ryan Reynolds. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 44-year-old actor has previously been described as Vancouver's favourite son, but Ryan doesn't support 104.9 KiSS radio station's online petition to have a street named after him.

The petition notes that Ryan has "proudly helped elevate the positive profile of his hometown to a worldwide audience ... and we feel for all he's done for the community, he's entirely deserving of a street named after him".

The petition acknowledged that Vancouver usually "only names streets after people who have passed", but also pointed out that there had previously been some exceptions.

It added: "PLUS technically Ryan Reynolds is Dead(pool). We think we have a solid case here."

Ryan admits to being flattered by the suggestion, but he's still given the idea a "hard pass" on Twitter.

The Hollywood star - who is married to actress Blake Lively - said on the micro-blogging platform: "Very kind but hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, "Ryan Reynolds is a mess" or "Ryan Reynolds is really backed up".

"My brothers would enjoy this too much. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Ryan and Rob McElhenney recently became the owners of Wrexham soccer club.

The actors revealed to fans that they hope to turn the team into a "global force" in the coming years.

Speaking during a virtual presentation to fans, Ryan explained: "This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal. We want Wrexham to be a global force."

Ryan insisted he's determined to make the club successful.